Trio of Owensboro High School students selected to KMEA All-State Band

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – Three Owensboro High School students have been named to the 2020 Kentucky Music Education Association All-State Band. Ethan Rouch (alto saxophone), Scarlet Head (flute) and Colt Howard (bass clarinet) all qualified.

“These students pushed themselves during this extremely difficult time to learn incredibly challenging music,” said OHS Band director Abe Barr. “The sought help from private instructors and practiced countless hours in order to be selected for this honor.”

KMEA has not set a date for an in-person concert. Students will be rehearsing virtually with other All-State band members with the hope that a concert will be scheduled in the near future.

(This story was originally published on December 14, 2020)

