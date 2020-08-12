Trio plead not guilty in Gibson County disappearance case

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Hannah Potts, Joshua Thomas, and Maria Hopper all entered not guilty pleas in their initial court appearance Wednesday.

The trio are accused of taking part in a disappearance hoax, falsely claiming Potts had been abducted. Potts was found July 26. The trio is due back in court August 26.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 12, 2020)

