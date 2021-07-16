Tri-State artifacts being auctioned off

(WEHT) – Urban Revival is auctioning off items ranging from the star that used to decorate the McCurdy building during Christmas time, to luggage carts from the old Greyhound Bus Station and Mount Vernon’s old police and fire department sign.

They salvaged doors from an old cotton mill in Evansville and the old Audubon School in Henderson, as well as machinery from the old National Biscuit Factory, which they turned into apartments and the space where Second Language Patisserie is. Michael Martin of Architectural Renovators and Urban Revival says they used a lot of salvaged items in this project and other projects they’ve worked on.

The auction will be hosted by Curran Miller Auction on August 10.