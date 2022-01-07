Tristate digging out after first snow of the season

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – One day removed from the first accumulating snowfall of the season, impacts were still being felt across the Tristate. A few slick spots and bitterly cold temperatures quickly replaced the precipitation, but some areas saw improvement with sunshine aiding in the melting process.

Evansville resident Bobby Parris says despite the accidents and extreme cold created by this wintry storm system, he was not phased by its arrival.

“I’m actually kind of used to it. Like I said, I’ve been up here since December 13, 2015. My first big snow that I saw up here was January 2016. And I saw people walking around just not having a care in the world. They should already know what to do about it”

The snow also caused many school districts in our area to call off for the day. One school, however, decided to operate on a 2 hour delay schedule with in-person learning. After checking city road conditions, Evansville’s Signature School made the call to delay the start of the day by 2 hours, allowing for melting to continue and temperatures to rise a bit more after sunrise.

“A 2 hour delay seemed the proper call,” says Signature School Executive Director Jean Hitchcock. “We’re at around 96 percent attendance, so we’re doing pretty good.”

While this first snowfall is behind us, more wintry weather is surely on the horizon. Parris says he is not going to let his guard down this Winter season.

“All I know is just be prepared for what’s to come because Winter ain’t over yet.”