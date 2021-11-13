“Trooper of the Year” awarded to Dubois County native

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — After being postponed several times due to COVID restrictions, the Indiana State Police held their annual awards ceremony Friday to recognize troopers and state police civilian employees for various accomplishments and awards. ISP employees were recognized for their service, bravery, and devotion to the department and the citizens of Indiana.

Through her “hard work and dedication to public service”, Trooper Teresa Bowling was selected as the “2020 Trooper of the District” by the Command Staff from the Jasper Post.

“Although 2020 was quite the anomaly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trooper Bowling still made a strong impact in her patrol area where she normally works the night shift. Although a lot of our proactive traffic initiatives were stifled due to COVID, Trooper Bowling still made 325 criminal arrests, arresting 84 people. She also had 37 OWI’s” said Lieutenant Jason Allen, Commander of the Jasper District.

Bowling currently resides in DuBois County