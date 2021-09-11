Troopers: Five teenagers seriously hurt after car flips in Spencer County

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Five teenagers were seriously injured after a a crash in northeastern Spencer County Friday night, officials said.

Indiana State Police Troopers were called to a single vehicle crash with multiple injuries around 7:30 p.m. on State Road 62 near County Road 1050 East, just outside of Saint Meinrad.

Investigators say they found a black Toyota passenger car in a corn field off the north side of State Road 62 with extensive damage.

Authorities say a seventeen-year-old passenger had been ejected during the crash. Four other juveniles suffered various serious injuries. All were transported to hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed the Toyota was westbound on State Road 62 and attempted to pass a slower vehicle. When the driver began making the pass, approaching traffic caused the driver to steer back into the westbound lane to avoid a collision. The driver overcorrected and went off of the north side of the roadway into the embankment where it rolled at least two times before coming to a final rest on its wheels in the corn field.

State Road 62 was closed for approximately two and a half hours while crews investigated and cleaned up the scene.

The crash is being investigated by Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionist, and speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Drug and alcohol tests on the driver are pending.

No names are being released at this time. As more information becomes available it will be released.