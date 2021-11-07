Victims identified in Mt. Vernon homicide investigation

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – A couple found dead in their Mt. Vernon home Saturday has now been identified.

Indiana State Police said the victims are John Hall, 74, and Elizabeth Hall, 74.

Authorities are treating this case as a homicide. Troopers said the couple’s cause of death will not yet be released because of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities were contacted shortly after 8:00 Saturday morning. They were on the scene in the 700 block of Mulberry Street for several hours.

Troopers said it started when a family member went to the home and found the couple dead.

Authorities have not publicly identified any suspects in the case.

If you have any information about what might have happened, call state police.