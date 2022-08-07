EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville café announced they will not be open for nearly a week due to a mechanical issue. According to Tropical Smoothie Café on social media, the restaurant shut down because their air-conditioning was blown out.

“Summer is better in the Tropics, unless your AC goes out. Sorry for the inconvenience! See ya soon!” said the café on Facebook.

They made the announcement on Thursday, August 4. Workers say the restaurant is expected to open back up on Tuesday.

Although the Evansville location is closed, the one in Owensboro is still open! That café had their ribbon cutting ceremony on July 29, less than a week before the Evansville location closed.