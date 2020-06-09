Tropicana Evansville set to reopen next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) After being closed for nearly two months, Tropicana Evansville will finally reopen.
The casino will reopen on June 15 at 10 a.m.
Back in April, Tropicana Employees were furloughed as the casino had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)
