Tropicana Evansville to require face masks at casino

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Beginning Thursday at 8 a.m., all guests at Tropicana Evansville’s casino will be required to wear a face mask.

The new policy is being imposed by Tropicana’s parent company, Eldorado Resorts.

Eyewitness News is told masks will be provided at the entrance, but guests are encouraged to bring their own.

Tropicana reopened on June 15 with social distancing guidelines in place.

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)

