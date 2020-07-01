Breaking News
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies

Tropicana Evansville to require face masks at casino

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Beginning Thursday at 8 a.m., all guests at Tropicana Evansville’s casino will be required to wear a face mask.

The new policy is being imposed by Tropicana’s parent company, Eldorado Resorts.

Eyewitness News is told masks will be provided at the entrance, but guests are encouraged to bring their own.

Tropicana reopened on June 15 with social distancing guidelines in place.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories