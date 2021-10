EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – As of Tuesday, Tropicana Evansville will become Bally’s Evansville Casino.

The casino closed at 10 p.m. Monday and will remain closed Tuesday. It will reopen as the all new Bally’s Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Officials say over the coming months, the new name will begin appearing on playing cards, dice, poker chips and more.

Caesar’s Entertainment agreed to sell the establishment nearly a year ago for $480 million.