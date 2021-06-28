Tropicana’s casino floor returning to operating 24 hours

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – After more than a year of temporary adjusted gaming hours, Tropicana Evansville Casino will resume casino operating 24 hours a day on July 2.

The casino says that this schedule applies to all of its slot and table games. Smoking, eating and drinking will also return to the casino floor.

“We are excited and appreciative to offer non-stop gaming once again,” said John Chaszar, Tropicana Evansville’s Senior Vice President and General Manager. “The health and safety of our team members and guests will continue to be a priority.”

Masks are optional for anyone who is fully vaccinated and recommended for anyone who isn’t.