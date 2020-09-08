Troubles continue for Walter McCarty

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- According to court records, former University of Evansville basketball coach Walter McCarty has been ordered to appear in a Vanderburgh County Courtroom in a civil case.

The order stems from McCarty apparently not appearing in court in connection to the case. Court records show Old National filed the case, claiming McCarty defaulted on a $75,000 line of credit.

In May, a judge sided with Old National, ordering McCarty to pay. Records show McCarty missed an August deadline to either answer certain financial questions or appear in court. McCarty has now been ordered to appear in court in October or face arrest. McCarty has not made a comment on the case.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 8, 2020)