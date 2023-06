HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-No injuries are reported after police say a truck backed into a house in Owensboro.

The scene on the 2600 block of Lancaster Avenue happened around 4:30 P.M. A resident in the area says a white pickup truck accidentally backed into the backyard through the fence and into the house.

The video in the player above shows where the houses siding was damaged. No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.