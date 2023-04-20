HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police and fire officials were called to an accident after a truck crashed into an apartment building Thursday night in Gibson County.

Dispatch tells us the call came in at 8:13 p.m. and first-responders were thereafter sent out to the Rainwood Apartment complex in Fort Branch, which is in the east side of town near Highway 41.

Photos shared by a Gibson County social media group appear to show a yellow pickup truck partially stuck inside the building. The Haubstadt Fire Department was on scene and seems to also be helping free the truck from the building.

Dispatch officials were not able to give any further information about this incident, including how it might have happened or if any injuries were sustained. We are working on getting more details about this crash.