EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is hoping to save some fruit that was involved in a wreck, and a local food bank has stepped in to help.

EPD announced on Facebook that a semi-truck carrying fruit was involved in a wreck and the vehicle was towed. EPD says that Lisa Vaughn from Feed Evansville is trying to salvage the food and load it up onto a Feed Evansville truck.

We reached out to EPD and learned that due to an overwhelming response of people coming to help out, they took the Facebook post down. EPD tells us they no longer need help sending the food to Feed Evansville.