DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) As regular gas breaks the $5 a gallon barrier, diesel fuel prices remain higher.

The cost of diesel can easily run about a dollar more, or even more than a dollar than a regular gallon of gas at gas stations across the Tri-State and the country. Some truck driving company owners say those higher prices are starting to have an adverse effect on them.”

“it aggravates me every day,” said Patrick Franey of Franey Trucking. He also says the higher diesel fuel costs are aggravating because it means higher operating costs for his and other trucking companies around the country. It also means higher maintenance costs on those trucks.

“If I am having any parts shipped in here that’s not on hand locally, that shipping is up due to the fuel costs, everything is higher due to rising fuel cost,” he explained.

AAA says the average cost for a gallon of diesel fuel in Kentucky is $5.46. in Indiana, it’s $5.52 and in Illinois, it’s $5.40. The national average, more than $2 a gallon higher than this time last year. Some western Kentucky gas stations were charging $5.59 a gallon as of earlier today, and some in Perry county were as high as $5.69 a gallon.

“Particularly smaller companies right now are bearing the brunt of that,” said Matt hart of the Illinois trucking association says some trucking companies are having to use fuel surcharges and other measures to cover the rising costs.

“if the trucking company doesn’t raise their prices, they’ll go out of business because you can’t continue to deliver the things your delivering 12 to 18 months ago at those prices,” Hart said.

Hart also says his group’s members are starting to notice a drop off in consumer demand the past few weeks, with higher diesel prices a reason.

You can find more on the average cost of diesel and regular gas on AAA’s website.

(This story was originally published on June 3, 2022)