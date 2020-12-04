TrueRx unveils $1.8 million expansion

WASHINGTON, Ind (WEHT) TrueRx broke ground Friday on its new $1.8 million dollar facility in Washington. The new facility will help the company, which serves patients and employers in all 50 states, reach a goal of 90 new jobs by 2023.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered TrueRx up to $650,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans and up to $150,000 in conditional tax credits from the Hoosier Business Investment tax credit program based on the company’s planned capital investment in Indiana. These tax credits are performance-based, so the company is not eligible to claim incentives until Hoosiers are hired.

TrueRx has a national network of more than 65,000 participating pharmacies. The new facility, located near the I-69 and U.S. 50/150 interchange, will be 15,000 sq. ft., with a physical expansion capacity up to 30,000 sq. ft.

(This story was originally published on December 4, 2020)

