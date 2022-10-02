(WEHT)- Former President Donald Trump may not appear on any ballot this year, but his presence is still very much felt across the country and across western Kentucky.

After all, incumbent 1st District Rep. James Comer says 75 percent of his district likes and approves the ex-President, while the 25 percent dislikes and disapproves of him.

Should Comer, who was first elected to Congress in 2016, and the Republicans regain control of the House of Representatives for the first time since before the 2018 midterms, Comer says he could stand to receive a major promotion: chairing the crucial House Oversight Committee.

What does Comer plan to do with that power? Well, in addition to “having the taxpayer’s back,” Comer says people should get used to seeing Hunter Biden before the committee for an investigation into his background. Comer, who claims to be in possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive, says the President’s son has used his family name for personal gain, potentially compromising America’s energy and international interests.

However, Comer’s opponent- Democrat Jimmy Ausbrooks says the inner workings of Hunter Biden or his laptop are not the main priority for him or for voters in the 1st Congressional District.

Ausbrooks says voters in the district that weaves its way from far western Kentucky, to the western parts of the Kentucky Tri-State area, along the Tennessee border, around Bowling Green, and into parts of central Kentucky, would rather focus on kitchen table issues.

That, Ausbrooks explains, means a focus on how voters will be able to afford food on their table, gas in their car, and reliable WiFi in rural areas. In fact, Ausbrooks says he’s rarely, if ever, seen Comer in the district since he was elected.

Ausbrooks says abortion access in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade in the summer is also a key concern for a multitude of reasons. Not only have women lost the right to an abortion in several states, Ausbrooks notes, but there could be a new focus on overturning other rights provided by the Supreme Court but not codified into federal law- perhaps including same-sex marriage.

Still, Comer says those concerns are overblown- as are concerns regarding a nationwide ban on abortion or contraceptives. Comer notes that the courts have already ruled on abortion and states are left to themselves to either ban it, like Indiana has attempted, or keep it legal, as Illinois has.

However, Ausbrooks doesn’t believe Comer. Indeed, Ausbrooks says he doesn’t believe much of what Comer says anyways and warns that the “majority is letting the minority take away our rights.”

And while Comer says he’d rather focus on reducing government spending and the federal deficit, Ausbrooks says he wants to inspire others through his campaign and hopes someone out there uses his campaign to make a difference in their own community.