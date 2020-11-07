Trump rally held in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A caravan of Trump supporters gathered at the Walmart location on Red Bank Rd. on Evansville’s west side Friday evening to show their support for the President.

With all his support, I just don’t see what happened when Biden didn’t have the rallies that he had, so where’d all these people come from for Biden? I’ll support him 100 percent, and as a veteran, he did so much for us guys so I just wanna see him get reelected again to keep everything going like it is.” Gary Wells

Supporters who spoke to Eyewitness News say they believe the election is rigged against the President, with fraudulent votes being cast across the country. The caravan traveled from Walmart to Newburgh before returning to Walmart. This is just one of several Trump caravans to make their way through the Tri-State in recent weeks.

(This story was originally published on November 6, 2020)

