EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- They say ‘all politics is local’ but in this day and age, actions in Washington reverberate all across the country.

Though a political forum hosted by the Southwestern Indiana Women of Action Thursday evening at the CK Newsome Center focused on local races in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties, from U.S. Representative to EVSC School Board races, a vote by the Congressional committee looking into the January 6th insurrection to subpoena former President Donald Trump weighed on voters minds as they listened to the candidates.

Jennifer Yaser says she came to the forum to hear what candidates had to say on primarily local matters like education. Though Yaser says she hopes the Department of Justice and FBI will conduct an investigation for anyone with such allegations, she says national issues shouldn’t play much of a factor when there are plenty of local issues to address.

Still, fellow voter Marianne Wenzel says she supports the investigation- saying “our country is better than this… we have to respect the process, that’s what makes a democracy work.”

With election day just weeks away, Wenzel says she hopes people will vote in November with an open and educated mind, saying “it’s a matter of being informed and performing your constitutional rights.”

While some lawmakers have so opted against making a comment on the committee’s vote, Illinois congresswoman Mary Miller criticized the committee as a whole, calling it a “partisan witchhunt” in a tweet sent before the vote. It is unclear still when, or if, Trump will comply with the subpoena.