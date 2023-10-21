NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A local business threw a Halloween trunk-or-treat event centered around man’s best friend.

Pups N Paws Playcare on Peachwood Drive in Newburgh hosted the free event on Saturday afternoon.

Plenty of dogs came dressed up for the costume contest.

Costumes were judged in several categories, including most original, best overall and scariest.

While kids got candy, treats were also handed out for the pups and free nail trims were offered.

There was also a bouncy house and other activities.

“It’s a big dream of mine to have this building in the first place. And to be able to have the opportunity to have events like this and being families together, bring dogs together, and just see them out in the open and having fun and doing all the things… It’s definitely amazing,” said owner Rondalyn Johnson. “It warms my heart. And I’ll definitely go home with a happy feeling today.”

This was the first year the business held its own trunk or treat event and they plan to hold it again next year.