TSA at Evansville Regional Airport finds loaded gun in carry-on

EVANSVILLE, Ind – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a firearm from making its way onboard an airplane at Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) Monday.

During the routine screening of carry-on luggage, a TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen. The firearm, a .38 Special Revolver, was loaded with five rounds. The passenger stated that he usually travels by car and forgot to remove the weapon from his bag before leaving for his flight

“It’s extremely disappointing that passengers continue to bring firearms to the airport checkpoint,” Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Aaron Batt said. “Even when it’s done unintentionally, this is unsafe and can seriously slow or shut down security screening until the police resolve the incident.”

TSA issues civil penalties to travelers who bring guns to a checkpoint. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100. The complete list of civil penalties is on the TSA website. If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges for a period of time.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should check for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.