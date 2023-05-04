HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Parents were notified Wednesday after someone at McGary Middle School was diagnosed with active tuberculosis.

According to the Vanderburgh County Health Department, not everyone exposed to TB becomes sick.

“Although TB is spread in a similar way to a cold or flu, it is not as contagious,” said a spokesperson with the VCHD. “In most cases, your child would have to spend prolonged periods (around 15 hours per week) in close contact with an infected person to catch the infection.”

Health officials say they are working closely with the Vanderburgh County School Corporation and making sure the school environment at McGary is safe for students and staff. All students and staff are encouraged to get a blood test for tuberculosis.