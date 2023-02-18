EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tuesday Morning, the discount home goods retailer, is permanently shutting down two of their locations in the Tri-State area.

According to their website, over 200 of their stores across the country will be following suit and closing their doors as well. This comes after the retail chain filed for bankruptcy, as reported by CNN.

The Evansville location on N Green River Road and the store in Owensboro in Gateway Commons will be closing their stores at some point in 2023.

Tuesday Morning announced everything will go on sale at the locations that are calling it quits. This includes the two in the Tri-State.