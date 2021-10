(WEHT) – Tuffy’s Pet Foods is issuing a voluntary recall of approximately 1,600 cases of Pure Vita Salmon Entrée dog food because of potentially elevated levels of vitamin D.

High levels of vitamin D can cause dogs to vomit, lose their appetite and lose weight. It can also lead to serious health issues, including renal dysfunction.

Customers can return the dog food for a full refund. For more information, click here.