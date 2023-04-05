HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Illinois Eastern Community Colleges says that college doesn’t have to be expensive and that’s why it has announced a variety of tuition-free classes this summer.

The college system notes that students enrolling in these classes are still responsible for fees, books and materials. Officials say the summer semester begins June 5 and lasts through July 28, with final exams scheduled for July 31 and August 1.

Online class options through Illinois Eastern Community Colleges are:

Elementary Spanish II (SPN 1121) – This class can help you satisfy part of your foreign language requirement or elective. It is also a good class for education majors to take.

– This class can help you satisfy part of your foreign language requirement or elective. It is also a good class for education majors to take. Introduction to Business (BUS 1101) – This course should be taken by students interested in business, marketing, or management. It also serves as a transfer elective.

– This course should be taken by students interested in business, marketing, or management. It also serves as a transfer elective. Music Appreciation (MUS 1101) — This course will satisfy a fine arts requirement.

— This course will satisfy a fine arts requirement. Women in Literature (LIT 2135 ) — This class will satisfy a humanities requirement.

) — This class will satisfy a humanities requirement. Environmental Biology (LSC 1105) — This course can help you satisfy a life science requirement.

— This course can help you satisfy a life science requirement. World History to 1500 (HIS 1120) — This course can help you satisfy a social and behavioral sciences requirement.

— This course can help you satisfy a social and behavioral sciences requirement. Forging the American Character (HUM 2161) – This course will satisfy part of the humanities, fine arts, and cultural diversity requirements.

Wabash Valley College’s class options are:

Cinema Appreciation (ART 1141) – This course is a survey of the cinema, studying the major film movements in theatrical motion pictures from their origin to the present. The development of the cinematic art is traced technically, artistically, theoretically, culturally, and critically. All elements of the cinema medium are examined, while film form and content are investigated through students’ viewing major selected feature films. Meets Monday-Thursday 8-9:50 a.m.

– This course is a survey of the cinema, studying the major film movements in theatrical motion pictures from their origin to the present. The development of the cinematic art is traced technically, artistically, theoretically, culturally, and critically. All elements of the cinema medium are examined, while film form and content are investigated through students’ viewing major selected feature films. Meets Monday-Thursday 8-9:50 a.m. Chemistry and Society (CHM 1115) – The course examines definitions, history, and theories of chemistry on society through the study of contemporary issues such as your health, our changing environment, and other applications of chemistry to everyday life. This course serves to promote interest in the sciences by directing students to think critically and make informed decisions in a changing world. Meets Mondays 8-9:50 a.m.

– The course examines definitions, history, and theories of chemistry on society through the study of contemporary issues such as your health, our changing environment, and other applications of chemistry to everyday life. This course serves to promote interest in the sciences by directing students to think critically and make informed decisions in a changing world. Meets Mondays 8-9:50 a.m. Composition I (ENG 1111) – Composition I is an introductory course in composition and rhetoric emphasizing expository prose. Major focus is on organization, paragraph structure, and elimination of mechanical errors. The writing course sequence will develop awareness of the writing process; provide inventional, organizational, and editorial strategies; stress the variety of uses for writing; and emphasize critical skills in reading, thinking, and writing. Meets Monday-Thursday 8-9:50 a.m.

– Composition I is an introductory course in composition and rhetoric emphasizing expository prose. Major focus is on organization, paragraph structure, and elimination of mechanical errors. The writing course sequence will develop awareness of the writing process; provide inventional, organizational, and editorial strategies; stress the variety of uses for writing; and emphasize critical skills in reading, thinking, and writing. Meets Monday-Thursday 8-9:50 a.m. Quantitative Reasoning (MTH 1104) – This course focuses on mathematical reasoning and the solving of real-life problems, rather than on routine skills and appreciation. Four topics are studied in depth: Critical thinking, mathematics of finance, statistics, and geometry. Meets Mondays and Wednesdays from 8-10:50 a.m.

– This course focuses on mathematical reasoning and the solving of real-life problems, rather than on routine skills and appreciation. Four topics are studied in depth: Critical thinking, mathematics of finance, statistics, and geometry. Meets Mondays and Wednesdays from 8-10:50 a.m. World History to 1500 (HIS 1120) – This course is a survey of world civilizations from prehistory to 1500, with a focus on economic, social, political, and cultural developments in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas, including interactions between peoples and the development of regional and global networks of relationships. Online.

Frontier Community College’s class options are:

Elementary Spanish II (SPN 1121) – This course can help you satisfy part of your foreign language requirement or serve as an elective. It is also a good class for education majors to take. Online class.

– This course can help you satisfy part of your foreign language requirement or serve as an elective. It is also a good class for education majors to take. Online class. Introduction to Business (BUS 1101) – This course should be taken by students interested in business, marketing, or management. It also serves as a transfer elective. Online class.

– This course should be taken by students interested in business, marketing, or management. It also serves as a transfer elective. Online class. Composition and Analysis (ENG 1121) – This class can help you satisfy an English requirement for graduation. Meets Wednesdays from 12-1:50 p.m.

– This class can help you satisfy an English requirement for graduation. Meets Wednesdays from 12-1:50 p.m. Philosophy of Religion (PHI 2121) – This course will satisfy part of the humanities requirement for graduation. Meets Mondays from 12:30-3:10 p.m.

– This course will satisfy part of the humanities requirement for graduation. Meets Mondays from 12:30-3:10 p.m. Medical Terminology (HEA 1225) – This course is required for many healthcare-related programs. It also serves as a transfer elective. Meets Tuesdays from 12:30-3:10 p.m.

People can schedule an appointment with an advisor to register for a class by either calling Frontier Community College at 618-842-3711 or Wabash Valley College at 618-262-8641. For online-only classes just offered through Illinois Eastern Community Colleges, please contact 618-393-2982 for more information.