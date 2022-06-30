WAYNE CO., Ill. (WEHT) – In honor of Independence Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it has paid, in full, the mortgages held on the home of fallen First Responders. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley’s home was one of them.

On December 29, 2021, Deputy Riley was shot and killed after trying to help a motorist on the highway. Deputy Sheriff Riley left behind his wife Leslie and their three children. “Sean was a great husband and a wonderful father to his three children. He was the most selfless man I know that would give the shirt off his back to those in need. I know that he loved his job and the difference that he was making in our community as well as the county he served. If he had the chance right now to get back in his squad car and go, I am certain he would do it all over again,” said Leslie.

The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty with young children. Ahead of July 4th, Tunnel to Towers says it has paid off the mortgages on 22 homes belonging to fallen first responders in 16 states. The Foundation has ensured the families left behind will be able to stay in the homes they once shared with their loved one.

“This Independence Day, as we celebrate our freedom with fireworks and flags, I ask all Americans to take a minute to honor the memories of these fallen first responders who gave their lives to keep our communities safe. Tunnel to Towers will not forget their sacrifice and is honored to ensure that the families they left behind will always have a place to call home free from the burden of a mortgage.” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation says people can help this cause by donating $11 per month here.