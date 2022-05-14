EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra (EPO) presents the concert version of Italian composer Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot. The orchestra will be conducted by conductor Laureate Alfred Savia on May 14 at 7 p.m. at the Victory Theatre.

Stage director Jon Truitt returns to Evansville to work with three critically acclaimed main cast soloists including Canadian-American soprano Othalie Graham as Turandot, Puerto Rican tenor Rafael Davila as Calaf and Greek soprano Eleni Calenos as Liu.

Supporting cast includes baritone Warren Fremling as Timur, baritone Ian Murrell as Ping, tenor Joseph McBrayer as Pang, tenor Andy Flanagin as Pong, and tenor Nicholas Rhoades as the Emperor Altoum. Members of the Evansville Philharmonic Chorus complete the cast.

The three-act lyric drama is the tale of three riddles which stand before any suitor wishing to marry Princess Turandot. One wrong answer means death. Turandot ranks among the top 20 operas in terms of its public presentations world-wide.

Giacomo Puccini’s was an Italian composer known primarily for his operas. He was regarded as the greatest and most successful proponent of Italian opera after Verdi. His works include Tosca, Madama Butterfly and Turandot.



Martha and Merritt DeJong Foundation is the concert sponsor. Guests artists sponsor is William E. Schmidt Foundation. Maestro sponsor is Friends of the Maestro and chorus sponsor is Friends of the Chorus. Stage director sponsorship is in memory of Dorothy Parsons.

Tickets can be purchased at www.evansvillephillharmonic.org. They can also be purchased by calling the EPO Box Office at (812) 425-5050, ext 300 or at the door two hours before the concert.