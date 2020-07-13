Turnoi’s has closed the dining room at all locations due to COVID-19

(WEHT) Turnoi’s Pizzery & Brewery says they are closing the dining room at all three of their locations, and will only be offering drive-thru service.

The new comes just days after the restaurant reported one of their employees had tested positive for COVID-19, and three days after reopening after being closed due to the pandemic.

Turoni’s is just the latest restaurant to have to make changes or close due to an employee for customer testing positive for coronavirus. St. Philip’s Inn, Marina Pointe and Bud’s Rockin’ Country Bar & Grill, Azzip Pizza, BRU Burger, Peephole, Sauced, BJs Brewhouse, Honey Moon Coffee Company, and Prime Time Pub and Grill have all had to close due to coronavirus.

