Turoni’s reopens dining rooms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — All three Turoni’s locations have reopened their dining rooms after it switched to drive-thru only service last month.
Turoni’s Main Street Brewery says they will be wearing masks, practicing social distancing and sanitizing.
(This story was originally published on August 3, 2020)
