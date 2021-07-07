TVA adds natural gas units to Paradise, supports solar power

MUHLENBERG CO, Ky (WEHT)– The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is adding natural gas units to their Paradise reservation near Drakesboro. The units will be combustion turbines, which are used more for peaking power and to follow peak loads. TVA leaders say this will help them meet energy demands as they add more solar power, which can only produce energy when the sun is shining. TVA just completed its environmental review for this project.

“As we continue to evolve our generation portfolio, natural gas is the right choice at this time because it provides the flexibility and reliability we need to add more solar energy,” said Jacinda Woodward, senior vice president, Power Operations. “Current and retired coal plant sites are prime locations for new gas generation because the electrical infrastructure is already in place.”

TVA plans to invest $1 billion to build three new CT units at Paradise and three units at Colbert, in Tuscumbia, AL, for a system total of 1,500 megawatts. The project will bring in about 185 temporary jobs at each location to prepare the site and construct the units.

“It’s important to remember that solar power is an intermittent generation source—natural gas delivers reliable electricity even when the sun doesn’t shine,” Woodard said combustion turbines are an important part of TVA’s clean energy production.

TVA officials say they will continue to consider natural gas as an option to replace energy produced by fossil fuel. They are considering to close their remaining coal fleet while adding about 10,000 megawatts of new solar by 2035.

“TVA is a national leader, with 63% carbon-free generation and nearly 50% more renewable energy generation than our next closest regional peer,” said Woodward. “Natural gas helps us achieve a 70% reduction in emissions by 2030, 80% by 2035 and we believe it is possible, with new technologies, to achieve net-zero by 2050.”

The pictures below are renderings of what the three combustion turbines will look like.