TVA begins demolition of structures at former Paradise Fossil Plant

MUHLENBERG CO, Ky (WEHT) – The Tennessee Valley Authority is preparing to demolish several structures at the former Paradise Fossil Plant near Drakesboro, Kentucky.

Sometime between 6 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, crews will set off a string of controlled explosions to bring down silos and storage facilities.

During this time, traffic will be restricted near the plant and traffic controls will be in place along Highway 176, Riverside Road and the Green River.

The Green River public boat ramp will also be closed during this time.

The implosion is one step toward clearing the site by 2029 to make room for natural gas units at the site.

Eyewitness News Mike Picket is on location to bring us more as the day goes on.