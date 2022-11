MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Tennessee Valley Authority imploded three 435-plus foot tall cooling towers at the Paradise Fossil Plant site in Drakesboro on Thursday.

The implosion is part of TVA’s demolition initiative to clear the former fossil plant by around 2030. TVA currently operates the gas-fired Paradise Combined Cycle Plant on a portion of the site. That plant opened in 2017.

TVA is currently adding additional gas-fired combustion turbines at Paradise.