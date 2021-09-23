TVA schedules implosion of small structures at Paradise Fossil Plant

DRAKESBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Tennesee Valley Authority is planning to implode several storage silos and other small structures at the former Paradise Fossil Plant site on September 29.

Vehicle traffic will be restricted near the plant between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. and traffic controls will be in place along Highway 176, Rockport Paradise Road, Riverside Road and the Green River in the vicinity of the plant. TVA officials say they will be coordinating with local emergency management for the implosion.

Officials say the implosion is just one step in TVA’s demolition initiative to clear the site by 2029. Earlier this year, contractors began taking down smaller parts around the Paradise Fossil Plant.

