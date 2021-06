MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A nearly decade long demolition process is underway at the Paradise TVA Plant in Muhlenberg County.

Contractors are starting to take down smaller parts around the Paradise Fossil Plant which were taken offline a few years ago.

TVA Switched power production to the combined cycle plant about four years ago.

Officials say it will be several years before any of the towers or fossil plant itself will be tore down. The process is expected to be done as early as 2030.