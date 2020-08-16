Twin Bridge inspection to continue until Tuesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Delays on Twin Bridges_-7536945941266871057

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced weather conditions have pushed back the completion date for an inspection on the northbound twin bridge to Tuesday. Inspections on the bridge had been scheduled to finish Sunday.

The inspection on the southbound bridge is already completed and drivers are urged to expect longer travel times and slower speeds. Lane restrictions will be in place from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on the weekends and from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on weekdays.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 16, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories