Twin Bridge inspection to continue until Tuesday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced weather conditions have pushed back the completion date for an inspection on the northbound twin bridge to Tuesday. Inspections on the bridge had been scheduled to finish Sunday.

The inspection on the southbound bridge is already completed and drivers are urged to expect longer travel times and slower speeds. Lane restrictions will be in place from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on the weekends and from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on weekdays.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 16, 2020)

