Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center joins Owensboro Health

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Owensboro Health has completed a purchase agreement with Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center. This makes Twin Lakes the third hospital in the Owensboro Health system, alongside Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.

The hospital will be renamed Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center.

The addition of Twin Lakes adds nearly 500 new employees to the Owensboro Health workforce, which now totals almost 4,800 team members. It also adds more than 20 TLRMC specialists to Owensboro Health Medical Group.

Twin Lakes announced plans to seek a potential affiliate partner last August and conducted interviews with several interested health systems before pursuing an agreement with Owensboro Health.

(This story was originally published on January 4, 2021)

