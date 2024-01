HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police said two people were arrested after a 3-month long drug investigation.

Austin R. Adkisson and Justine S. Hayden were both arrested and face several charges including dealing methamphetamine.

Troopers said they got a search warrant for Hayden’s residence in Chrisney and found about 103 grams of meth, marijuana, digital scales, paraphernalia, and a controlled substance.