Two arrested after fleeing traffic stop

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) State Troopers were patrolling an area of US 41 near Tri State Speedway when they stopped a Chevy Impala for an equipment violation. During the stop, a computer check revealed the driver, 48-year-old Brian Bobbitt of Princeton, had an active warrant for a probation violation. The female passenger was identified as 26-year-old Kyanna McRoberts of Oakland City.

Police say Bobbitt refused to get out of the vehicle when ordered, but eventually opened the driver’s door only to immediately run off and attempt to climb a wire fence east of US 41. An officer tried to pull him from the fence and eventually had to deploy a TASER after Bobbitt struck at him and continued climbing the fence.

After falling to the other side of the fence, Bobbitt pulled out the prongs and took off again on foot. Police ordered McRoberts to stay in the car and proceeded to chase after Bobbitt, who eventually ran into an abandoned farmhouse and continued running north on a dirt road.

Haubstadt Police arrived at the scene and assisted State Troopers in the chase. They caught up with Bobbitt, who they say continued to resist while he was on the ground. Officers placed him into handcuffs and took him to the Gibson County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

A State Trooper received a minor injury during this incident.

While police were chasing Bobbitt, they say McRoberts got into the driver’s seat and left the scene. A Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputy located and stopped her on CR 800 South at CR 325 West.

After a search of the vehicle, officers say they found three grams of methamphetamine in McRoberts’ purse, a pill bottle containing marijuana in the driver’s door, and a grinder in the backseat.

McRoberts was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail.

(This story was originally published on November 30, 2020)

