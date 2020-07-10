Two arrested in connection to alleged assault in Madisonville parking lot

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Madisonville Police have charged a man and a juvenile for an alleged assault in a mall parking lot that’s gone viral on social media.

Eyewitness News has not yet gotten permission to share that video.

Edward Brown, 20, was arrested and charged him with second degree assault. A juvenile was also charged with disorderly conduct related to the case.

Police say Brown attacked a 19-year-old man in the parking lot of the Parkway Plaza Mall last Sunday night.

“We know that they had met there. We’re still trying to decipher from the witness interviews and the victim as well on why they were meeting there, or what the issue was that was going on there,” Major Andy Rush with the Madisonville Police Department said.

Police found video of the incident after the incident was reported.

Brown’s bond is set at $10,000.

(This story was originally published on July 9, 2020)