Two arrested in Owensboro in connection to armed robbery

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Two people have been arrested after being accused of robbing someone at gunpoint.

Owensboro Police met with the victim in the 500 block of Hathaway St Sunday around 11:23 p.m. The victim told police she was robbed at gunpoint by three people she knew.

Police say two people were arrested and charged Monday for their alleged participation in the robbery.

Juwan Amara Cotton, 24, of Owensboro, and Jeryka Shelby McGehee, 23, of Owensboro, were taken to the Daviess County Jail. Both have been charged with one count of first-degree robbery.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888.

(This story was originally published on March 16, 2021)