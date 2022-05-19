EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Two men were arrested on warrants in Evansville on Thursday.

Indiana State Police attempted to serve a warrant on Justin Osborn out of Spencer County in the 200 block of West Columbia Street. Police say Roger Conder Jr. answered the door and told police Osborn wasn’t there, but before police could leave they realized Conder also had a warrant out of Vanderburgh County for failing to register as a sex offender.

Conder and Osborn eventually both exited the house with their hands up and were taken into custody.