Two big events to cause traffic issues in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind – With nearly 14,000 concert-goers expected in downtown Evansville this weekend, you can expect to get in traffic if you’re in the area Saturday night.

There are two entertainment events Saturday night: Eric Church will be performing at Ford Center and Nelly will be at Old National Events Plaza. Both events are scheduled for 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Along with the free Civic Center lot at 9th and Walnut Streets, additional parking is available throughout downtown, however, local authorities have recommended carpooling, taxis and ride sharing apps as convenient alternatives

On Saturday night, there will be increased security presence around the Ford Center and Old National Events Plaza. Officials are reminding people that both venues enforce a clear bag policy. While masks are no longer required at either venue, you’re encouraged to wear face coverings when not eating or drinking. More security information can be found on the Ford Center and Old National Events Plaza websites.