Two businesses hit by car in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Emergency crews responded to the scene of an overnight crash in Evansville early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Morgan Avenue between Ruston and Villa.

Our crew at the scene tells us a car crashed into two businesses. Both are converted houses.

We’re told the driver hit a wire before crashing into the first building, causing damage to a corner. It then crashed into the second building, which appears to have foundation damage.

There were no injuries, but officers have asked for a building commissioner to check the structures.