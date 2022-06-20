EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Fire Department and several other local agencies will be working together Tuesday to recover two cars found submerged in the Ohio River.

Fire officials say the first car was found near the old LST dock on LST Drive. Just before midnight on May 21, officials believe the vehicle was involved in an incident that led it to be submerged in the river.

The second vehicle was said to be located at the mouth of Pigeon Creek, and stems from another incident on March 3 around 9 p.m.

A press release states the Evansville Fire Department Dive Team, along with Tri-State Towing & Recovery and the use of a crane from Audubon Sand & Gravel / Meuth Concrete, will be removing the two cars from the Ohio River at 8 a.m. on June 21.

According to EFD Division Chief Mike Larson, springtime weather and river conditions have delayed officials from removing these vehicles. He says that conditions are now suitable for divers to safely enter the water.