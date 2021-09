PERRY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT)– Several cars were broken into Monday night on Old State Road 37 between the Gatechel area and Michaels Market, according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say firearms and other items have been stolen.

Two vehicles were also stolen. One of the cars is a white Dodge Journey, the other is a red Dodge Charger.

If you have surveillance cameras or saw anything suspicious Monday night, call dispatch at 812-547-7068.