Two charities step forward to assist Henderson Salvation Army

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) — Two groups have donated a combined total of $50,000 to Henderson’s Salvation Army, making up for their shortage in revenue this year.

Last week the Koch Foundation Inc. announced a donation of $25,000 via the United Way of Henderson County’s Covid-19 Recovery Fund. That’s in addition to a $25,000 donation in early December by the Henderson Employee Relief Fund, to provide stopgap assistance to local workers who lost work because of the pandemic.

The Salvation Army was extra strained this year due to the pandemic. Not only did they have to close their family thrift store, they also had more than double the mouths to feed in their soup kitchen, going from a daily average of 109 people in 2019 to 286 per day this year.

While the $50,000 donated by the Koch Foundation and HERF addressed a budgetary shortfall, the Salvation Army is continuing its annual Red Kettle campaign to raise operational funds for its mission in the coming year.

(This story was originally published on December 18, 2020)

