Two closed ferries expect to resume services this week

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — One of two ferries that had closed due to mechanical issues has reopened. Kentucky transportation officials said the Cave-in-Rock Ferry reopened at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The ferry carries about 500 vehicles daily across the Ohio River between Kentucky and Illinois.

Transportation officials said the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is expected to resume service on Tuesday.

It carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri.

Officials said the ferry may still have some intermittent closures over the next two weeks due to dredging work planned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Hickman Harbor.

(This story was originally published on July 21, 2020)