Two COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Henderson County as cases continue to rise

(WEHT)- The Green River District Health Department confirmed two more Henderson County residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 34 known deaths.

The news comes as the health department announced 74 more COVID-19 cases in its seven county service area, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to over 5,000 cases, to 5,059 known COVID-19 cases.

30 of the newly announced cases come from Daviess County, which has nearly 2,000 cases since the pandemic began and 21 new cases in Henderson County, which now has over 1,300 cases. McLean, Ohio, Union, and Webster counties all saw new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Hopkins County, which is not part of the Green River District Health Department’s service area, confirmed 21 new cases Wednesday. The Green River District Health Department also announced a series of testing dates throughout the rest of October and November.

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)

